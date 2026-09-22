Trump says talks with Iran continue and he thinks settlement will be reached
US President Donald Trump said that Iran and the United States had been talking on Tuesday, and he thinks the two countries will reach a deal at some point.
"I think that a settlement is going to be reached," Trump said after a meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "They want to talk to us. They have been talking to us, even today they've been talking to us, and the relationship is developing," he added. "But we can't let them - and they understand that - we can't let them have a nuclear weapon."