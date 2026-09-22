Trump says talks with Iran continue and he thinks settlement will be reached

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 22:37 IST
Trump says talks with Iran continue and he thinks settlement will be reached

US ​President Donald Trump said that Iran and the ‌United States had been talking on Tuesday, and he thinks the two countries will ‌reach a deal at some point.

"I ‌think that a settlement is going to be reached," Trump said after a meeting with ⁠British ​Prime ⁠Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the ⁠UN General Assembly in New York. "They want ​to talk to us. They have ⁠been talking to us, even today they've been ⁠talking ​to us, and the relationship is developing," he added. "But we can't ⁠let them - and they understand that - we can't ⁠let ⁠them have a nuclear weapon."

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