France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 22:44 IST
France scales up targeted fuel price relief, says finance minister

The French government will expand targeted energy relief for those most affected by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Roland ‌Lescure said on Tuesday, unveiling new measures to help households cope with a spike driven by the Middle East conflict.

Surging fuel costs sparked protests by fishermen last week and have prompted calls for broader ‌demonstrations, adding to pressure on the government over living costs ahead of next year's presidential election. "We ‌are aware that the situation is very difficult for our fellow citizens, particularly those who drive to work every day, especially those on the lowest incomes," Lescure told a news conference. Home care workers and self-employed nurses, especially in rural ⁠areas, ​will gain access to ⁠the programme.

Under the latest package, aid for low-income, high-mileage commuters will be doubled and extended to 5.5 million people, ⁠up from 3 million. The government also extended support through the end of December for sectors hardest hit by higher ​fuel prices, including fishing, farming and construction.

Fishermen, some of whom blocked Mediterranean ports last week ⁠to protest high fuel prices, will receive aid covering up to 70% of cost increases along with access to zero-interest loans. Combined ⁠with ​surging borrowing costs, emergency energy relief spending has contributed to an unexpected deterioration in France's already strained public finances, pushing its deficit-reduction target out of reach.

The new measures will cost €450 million, ⁠bringing the total so far to €1.4 billion, Budget Minister David Amiel said. Some petrol stations have reported ⁠shortages in recent days, but ⁠Lescure said there were currently no concerns about fuel supplies over the next two months, though the situation needed to be monitored closely.

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