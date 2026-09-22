Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply

​Parliament in ​Moldova approved ‌the introduction of ​a 60-day state of ‌emergency for energy and water supplies on Tuesday, enabling the pro-European government ‌to act quickly to ‌guard against shortages in supply. Members voted 54-20 in favour of ⁠the ​measure, ⁠to take effect on September 26. Twenty-two ⁠deputies failed to vote.

Prime Minister ​Vasile Tofan told the chamber ⁠emergency measures were necessary to enable ⁠the ​government to adopt measures before any crises in ⁠supply occurred in the country lying between ⁠Ukraine ⁠and Romania.