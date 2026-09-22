Trump says US officials met with Iranian delegation for three hours
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations that US officials had had a "very good" three-hour meeting on Tuesday with the Iranian delegation.
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations that US officials had had a "very good" three-hour meeting on Tuesday with the Iranian delegation.
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