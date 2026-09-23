Belgium, Rwanda resume diplomatic relations after DRC conflict dispute

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 02:51 IST
Belgium, Rwanda resume diplomatic relations after DRC conflict dispute

Belgium and Rwanda ​have resumed diplomatic relations 18 months ‌after ​breaking ties due to a dispute over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Rwanda's ‌foreign ministry both posted the news on X alongside photos of Prevot and his Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe in New York, where the United Nations General Assembly is taking place. The two countries ‌expelled each other's diplomats in March 2025 as relations deteriorated over the conflict in ‌Rwanda's neighbour.

The AFC/M23 rebels control large parts of North and South Kivu provinces following their early 2025 advance, during which they captured Goma and Bukavu, eastern Congo's two largest cities. The UN and Western governments say the ⁠group ​is backed by Rwanda, ⁠which Kigali denies. Rwanda says it is defending itself against the threat from a Hutu militia, which it says ⁠is fighting with the Congolese military. Both DR Congo and Rwanda are former Belgian colonies.

In a ​joint statement on Tuesday, Belgium and Rwanda said the two foreign ministers held a ⁠series of meetings and informal contacts over recent months, addressing a number of differences and misunderstandings "in a constructive spirit". They ⁠also ​thanked Qatar for facilitating a first meeting in June 2025 and said they planned to reopen their respective embassies soon.

Prevot wrote on X that this was an important ⁠step "in a world marked by growing tensions". "Restoring diplomatic relations between states does not mean abandoning our ⁠position, but having ⁠structured channels for dialogue, and I will continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC," he said.

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