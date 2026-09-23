Zuckerberg, Bourla among CEOs to attend Trump's state dinner for Xi, sources say

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla ​and Meta Platforms ‌chief Mark ​Zuckerberg are the latest corporate leaders to confirm plans to attend ‌US President Donald Trump's state dinner at the White House on Thursday for Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to sources ‌familiar with the matter.

Trump will welcome the Chinese ‌leader at the White House this week for their second meeting this year, as the two leaders seek stability in a relationship ⁠under ​pressure over ⁠issues ranging from trade to Taiwan and Iran, as well as ⁠global worries about artificial intelligence. Zuckerbergand Bourla will share the room ​with some of the biggest names in American business ⁠and technology.

Guests are expected to include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar ⁠Pichai, ​OpenAI's Sam Altman, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Dell Technologies' Michael Dell. JPMorgan ⁠Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are also ⁠expected ⁠to attend.