EXCLUSIVE-GM CEO Mary Barra to attend Trump's state dinner for Xi, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 07:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 07:08 IST
EXCLUSIVE-GM CEO Mary Barra to attend Trump's state dinner for Xi, sources say

General ​Motors CEO Mary Barra is expected to attend US ‌President Donald Trump's state dinner at the White House on Thursday for Chinese President Xi Jinping, ‌two sources familiar with the matter ‌said, as US automakers warn against allowing Chinese manufacturers into the market, while Trump signals he may ⁠be ​open ⁠to it.

Barra will not be joined by Stellantis ⁠CEO Antonio Filosa, who is out of the ​country, two sources said. Ford declined to comment ⁠if CEO Jim Farley would attend the dinner. ⁠The ​automaker recently came under fire from US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for its ⁠business partnerships with Chinese companies. The White House did ⁠not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

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