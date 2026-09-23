US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York City on Wednesday morning, the State Department said late on Tuesday.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York City on Wednesday morning, the State Department said late on Tuesday.
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