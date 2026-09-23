Philippine Senate lowers threshold for conviction in VP Duterte's impeachment trial

​The Philippine Senate, sitting as an ​impeachment court, on Wednesday lowered ‌the ​number of votes needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte, reducing the threshold prosecutors must clear to secure a ‌guilty verdict.

The court ruled that only senator-judges able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction. Four of the 24 senator-judges have been unable to ‌participate in the proceedings and cannot vote. The decision means prosecutors now need ‌14 votes for a conviction, instead of the 16 votes required when all 24 are taking part. Some senators had argued to keep the 16-vote threshold regardless of the four absences, which would have ⁠made it ​more challenging to ⁠convict Duterte.

The impeachment trial follows a high-profile fallout between Duterte and her former ally and running mate ⁠President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the outcome could shape the 2028 presidential election, which Duterte intends ​to contest. Marcos is limited by the constitution to a single term in office and ⁠is expected to back a successor.

Duterte, a frontrunner in early opinion polls, faces a ban from ⁠holding ​political office if convicted by the court and would be out of the presidential running. She stands accused of misusing public funds, amassing unexplained wealth and threatening the ⁠lives of Marcos, the first lady and a former House Speaker. Duterte denies wrongdoing.

"This is ⁠the best chance ⁠to secure a conviction," Michael Henry Yusingco, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center in Manila, said of the court's ‌decision to ‌lower the voting threshold.