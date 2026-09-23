Shooting at South Africa house party kills 11, injures three

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 11:43 IST
Shooting at South Africa house party kills 11, injures three

Three armed ‌men opened fire ​on guests at a house party in a ‌township south of the South African city of Durban, killing at least 11 and injuring ‌three, police said on Wednesday.

A woman believed to ‌be pregnant and 13 men were among those attending Tuesday's party in the township of KwaMakhutha ⁠in KwaZulu-Natal ​province, police ⁠said. "Ten victims, including the woman, died at the ⁠scene and four were taken to hospital, were one ​of them succumbed to gunshot injuries," they added ⁠in a statement.

The motive for the attack ⁠is ​not known, but police said initial investigation showed some of the victims were ⁠known to authorities, without giving details. South Africa has one ⁠of ⁠the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.

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