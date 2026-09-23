Brazil, Germany, India, Japan urge reform of UN Security Council
Brazil, Germany, India and Japan said on Wednesday the United Nations Security Council needed urgent reform to enable it again to maintain international peace and security. "Given the increasingly challenging geopolitical environment, UNSC reform is more necessary than ever before," the foreign ministers of the G4 countries said in a joint statement.
The ministers said they met on Tuesday on the margins of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.