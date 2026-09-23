Brazil, Germany, India, Japan urge reform of UN Security Council

Brazil, ​Germany, ‌India and Japan ​said on Wednesday the ‌United Nations Security Council needed urgent reform to enable ‌it again to maintain international ‌peace and security. "Given the increasingly challenging geopolitical environment, UNSC ⁠reform ​is ⁠more necessary than ever ⁠before," the foreign ministers of ​the G4 countries said ⁠in a joint statement.

The ministers ⁠said ​they met on Tuesday on the ⁠margins of the 81st session of ⁠the ⁠United Nations General Assembly.