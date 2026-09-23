South African house party shooting kills 11, could be gang violence

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 13:37 IST
South African house party shooting kills 11, could be gang violence

​Three armed men opened fire on guests at a house party in a ‌township south of the South African city of Durban on Tuesday night, killing at least 11 and injuring three, in what police said ‌could be a gang-related incident.

A woman believed to be pregnant ‌and 13 men were among those attending the party in the township of KwaMakhutha in KwaZulu-Natal province, police said on Wednesday in a statement on X. "Ten ⁠victims, ​including the woman, ⁠died at the scene and four were taken to hospital, where one ⁠of them succumbed to gunshot injuries," they added in a statement.

The motive ​for the attack is not known, but police said "a feud ⁠between rival groupings cannot be ruled out". Police have launched a manhunt for ⁠the ​three suspects. Some of the victims were on the radar of crime intelligence in connection with illegal activities, police said, ⁠without giving more details.

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder ⁠rates, averaging about ⁠60 a day. Violent crime remains a key concern for voters ahead of municipal elections in November.

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