Russia hits Kyiv petrol stations, kills one

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 13:46 IST
Russia hits Kyiv petrol stations, kills one

Russia ​slammed jet-powered drones into two ‌petrol ​stations and other sites in Kyiv early on Wednesday, killing one, hours after President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US President Donald Trump.

A further seven people were injured in the morning attack, city authorities said. Explosions were heard ‌and smoke billowed in the city centre, according to Reuters ‌journalists. Russia has changed tactics and in recent weeks been attacking Kyiv and nearby areas with near constant barrages of the faster and high-flying jet drones ⁠that ​are harder ⁠to intercept.

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta said Russia hit one of its petrol stations in ⁠the capital — the sixth such facility attacked in recent weeks. The attack ​comes after Zelenskiy discussed a potential bilateral ceasefire on energy-related targets ⁠with Trump in New York on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy said he was ready for "any ⁠format" ​of an energy ceasefire with Moscow, as long as Russia halted its own attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure. Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, chief executive ⁠of the Ukrainian railway operator, said railway infrastructure came under attack in ⁠Kyiv and ⁠one of its workers had been injured.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

How Students With Motor Disabilities View AI Through Lens of Academic Confidence

What Your Honey Jar Doesn’t Show: Hidden Costs Squeezing Italy’s Beekeeping Farms

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026