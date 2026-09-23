Soccer-Australia's Herrington braced for Brazil after meteoric rise

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 14:40 IST
Soccer-Australia's Herrington braced for Brazil after meteoric rise

Australian teenager Lucas Herrington has been on a remarkable journey in ​the last nine months but this week he ​is back in Brisbane preparing to face ‌Brazil ​in two international friendlies and fulfil a childhood dream. The central defender was a talented young prospect at A-League club Brisbane Roar at the start of the year ‌but a stint in the MLS with Colorado Rapids, an impressive World Cup campaign, and a move to English Premier League club Hull City have transformed his profile.

"It's pretty crazy... it has flown by," Herrington, who turned 19 at the start ‌of the month, told reporters on Wednesday. "It's been a great journey for me. I've loved every minute of ‌it. Just trying to stay humble, keep working hard, and just enjoy the journey."

Herrington, who on Tuesday was awarded the Harry Kewell Medal as Australia's best under-23 player, pushed back a little when it was suggested his natural talent had eased his path to the top. "Obviously, I've ⁠had to ​work and adapt to every ⁠scenario," he said.

"From Brisbane to Colorado to Socceroos to the EPL, it's all different environments, different training environments. You have to adapt to them ⁠all. "But at the end of the day, it's just football and I just love to play football."

The Socceroos face Brazil in ​the north Queensland city of Townsville on Friday before the second clash against the five-times world champions next ⁠Tuesday at Brisbane's Lang Park, where Herrington made his professional debut less than two years ago. Beyond the prospect of taking on the likes of ⁠Vinicius ​Jr, the second fixture has particular resonance for Herrington, who has never represented his country in his home city.

"I can't wait. It's always been a dream of mine representing the Socceroos in Brisbane," he added. "I've got lots of ⁠family and friends coming to see me play against a great opposition as well. It doesn't get much better ⁠than Brazil international-wise.

"So I think ⁠all the boys are up for it. I'm up for it, the coaching staff are ready, and I think Brisbane's ready, and you know all of Queensland for that ‌Townsville game as ‌well. "I can't wait to pull on the jersey."

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