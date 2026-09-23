UK media regulator investigates Pornhub over age checks

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 13:55 IST
UK media regulator investigates Pornhub over age checks

​Britain's media regulator Ofcom said ‌on ​Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into whether adult content platform ‌Pornhub has complied with its legal duties to prevent children from seeing pornography.

Under Britain's Online Safety Act, platforms are required ‌to put in place age checks to prevent under-18s ‌accessing pornographic content. Aylo, the service provider of Pornhub, said in May that Pornhub would rely on iPhone maker Apple's age-verification process to verify that ⁠users ​are over ⁠18.

Ofcom said it was "concerned that Aylo may not have conducted sufficient due ⁠diligence and testing before implementing its new age assurance process". Aylo did ​not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Our ⁠investigation will not make a determination on how Apple operates its age ⁠checks," ​Ofcom said in a statement. Ofcom has the power to fine a business up to £18 million ($23.93 ⁠million) or 10% of its qualifying worldwide revenue, or block non-compliant ⁠sites. It ⁠has already levied fines on adult content platforms totalling more than £1 million over age check failures.

($1 = ‌0.7521 ‌pounds)

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