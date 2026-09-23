Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli airstrike ​killed at least two Palestinians ​in the Gaza ‌Strip on ​Wednesday, local health officials said. Medics said the two men were killed when ‌an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in western Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave. Two other people were wounded, they ‌added.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed the strike, ‌saying it had struck a militant and that more information would be released later. No Palestinian militant group claimed the two dead men. Palestinian authorities ⁠say ​more than ⁠73,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led ⁠fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023.

A ​US-brokered ceasefire agreed last year calls for the eventual reconstruction ⁠of the territory, but little progress has been made as negotiators have ⁠failed ​to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli airstrikes have continued. At least ⁠1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since the ⁠ceasefire took ⁠effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have ‌been killed.