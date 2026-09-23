Worker killed in accident at the Colosseum, Italian Culture Ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 13:58 IST
Worker killed in accident at the Colosseum, Italian Culture Ministry says

A worker was ​killed in an accident at ​the Colosseum in ‌Rome on ​Tuesday night, Italy's Culture Ministry said, with part of the area closed ‌for the day on Wednesday as a mark of respect. The 22-year-old technician died after falling about 10 metres while installing a ‌new lighting system inside the ancient Roman amphitheatre.

"A tragic event ‌that has left us shocked and stunned,” Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in a statement. Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was ⁠the ​biggest amphitheatre in ⁠the Roman empire and was used to host gladiator fights, executions and ⁠animal hunts. It remains one of the city's main tourist attractions.

The ​Colosseum Archaeological Park said it would close the section of ⁠the second tier where the accident occurred as a mark of ⁠mourning. Italy's ​biggest union CGIL took issue with the decision, saying the full site should be closed for the day.

"We ⁠expect Minister Giuli to shed light on the incident and to ⁠order ⁠the full closure of the Colosseum," said Natale di Cola, Rome's general secretary of the ‌CGIL. "Humanity comes ‌before tourists," he added.

(Reporting ​by Anna Uras)

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