Cricket-Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 13:59 IST
Cricket-Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

South Africa ​have been ​dealt another blow ‌ahead of ​the three-match One Day International home series ‌against Australia that starts in Durban on Thursday after fast bowler Kwena Maphaka ‌withdrew with a hamstring injury. • Maphaka’s ‌injury follows the absence of first-choice fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who ⁠also ​both have ⁠hamstring problems.

• Lizaad Williams has been called ⁠into the squad as a replacement for ​Maphaka. • South Africa are also without seamers ⁠Ottneil Baartman (hamstring) and Nandre Burger (back), as their ⁠seam ​attack is decimated.

• The first match in the series will ⁠be played in Durban on Thursday, before further ⁠fixtures ⁠in Johannesburg on Sunday and Potchefstroom on September 30.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

How Students With Motor Disabilities View AI Through Lens of Academic Confidence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026