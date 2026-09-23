Cricket-Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

South Africa ​have been ​dealt another blow ‌ahead of ​the three-match One Day International home series ‌against Australia that starts in Durban on Thursday after fast bowler Kwena Maphaka ‌withdrew with a hamstring injury. • Maphaka’s ‌injury follows the absence of first-choice fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who ⁠also ​both have ⁠hamstring problems.

• Lizaad Williams has been called ⁠into the squad as a replacement for ​Maphaka. • South Africa are also without seamers ⁠Ottneil Baartman (hamstring) and Nandre Burger (back), as their ⁠seam ​attack is decimated.

• The first match in the series will ⁠be played in Durban on Thursday, before further ⁠fixtures ⁠in Johannesburg on Sunday and Potchefstroom on September 30.