Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 14:59 IST
Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

​US President ​Donald ‌Trump's Board ​of Peace will unveil ‌a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a ‌meeting of its ‌members on Wednesday, Axios reported. The proposed plan includes ⁠projected ​spending ⁠for temporary housing, rubble removal, ⁠hospital repairs, economic recovery ​and the deployment of a ⁠multinational security force, the ⁠report added, ​citing a copy of the ⁠plan.

Reuters could not immediately ⁠verify ⁠the report

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