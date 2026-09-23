Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports
US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported. The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report