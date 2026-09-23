Secunet set to receive up to €1.7 billion in German armed forces orders, document shows
Security company Secunet is set to receive encryption technology orders worth up to €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) from the German armed forces, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According to the document, the committee is set to give the go-ahead on Wednesday for a framework agreement with the company to modernise the Bundeswehr's communications networks with new encryption technology.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)