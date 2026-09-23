Secunet set to receive up to €1.7 billion in German armed forces orders, document shows

​Security ​company Secunet is ‌set to ​receive encryption technology ‌orders worth up to €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) from the ‌German armed forces, a ‌document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed. According ⁠to ​the ⁠document, the committee is ⁠set to give the go-ahead ​on Wednesday for a ⁠framework agreement with ⁠the ​company to modernise the Bundeswehr's communications ⁠networks with new encryption technology.

($1 = ⁠0.8763 ⁠euros)