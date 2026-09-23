President of the Baloch Voice Association calls for action on enforced disappearances, Baloch activists at UNHRC

President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal, raised concerns over enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly and the detention of Baloch activists in Pakistan during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 14:49 IST
President of the Baloch Voice Association calls for action on enforced disappearances, Baloch activists at UNHRC
President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President of the Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal, raised concerns over enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly and the detention of Baloch activists in Pakistan during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Addressing the Council, Mengal said families of people allegedly taken by state forces continued to wait, in some cases for years, for information about their whereabouts.

He questioned the effectiveness of Pakistan’s Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, alleging that it had failed to provide adequate accountability or reliable information to affected families. Mengal called on Pakistan to criminalise enforced disappearance under domestic law, ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and provide unhindered access to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

He also raised concerns over restrictions on the right to peaceful assembly, alleging that protesters faced mass arrests and charges under anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws. Referring to Baloch activists, Mengal specifically called for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr Mehrang Baloch and other activists whom he said had been detained for peacefully demanding truth and justice. He also urged that charges arising from peaceful advocacy be dropped.

Mengal further called on Pakistan to impose an immediate moratorium on the death penalty. He urged the Human Rights Council to maintain dedicated monitoring of the human rights situation in Pakistan and seek concrete, time-bound reforms.

“The victims deserve more than statements. They deserve action,” Mengal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

How Students With Motor Disabilities View AI Through Lens of Academic Confidence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026