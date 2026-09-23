UNESCO and Natura Rally Partners in Mexico to Put Education at the Heart of Progress

The meeting formed part of the first official visit to Mexico by Lidia Arthur Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, according to the organisation’s press release dated 22 September 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 15:33 IST
UNESCO and Natura Rally Partners in Mexico to Put Education at the Heart of Progress
Fundación Instituto Natura reaffirmed its commitment to social transformation through universal access to education and its work with organisations such as UNESCO. Image Credit: ChatGPT
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Making quality education available to everyone was a central concern at a dialogue convened by UNESCO and Fundación Instituto Natura in Mexico, where companies and foundations explored how working together could accelerate sustainable development. The meeting formed part of the first official visit to Mexico by Lidia Arthur Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, according to the organisation's press release dated 22 September 2026.

The discussions connected the promise of inclusive, equitable education with the practical challenge of creating equal opportunities in a world being reshaped by social, technological and economic change. Mexican businesses and foundations brought experience in literacy, learning technology and community programmes to a conversation about shared priorities, with UNESCO seeking stronger partnerships that could turn that experience into meaningful improvements in people's lives.

Education gives partners a shared place to start

The meeting, held in collaboration with Fundación Instituto Natura, gave participants space to exchange experiences and explore joint action across education, science, culture, and communication and information. Access to learning stood out as a shared concern because it connects individual opportunity with wider social development, placing education at the centre of discussions about stronger communities and a more prosperous, fairer society.

The organisations represented already support education through literacy initiatives, digital learning platforms, training, scholarships, financial education and programmes that develop talent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Their work includes sport as a tool for inclusion, reflecting the different ways businesses and foundations can help people build skills and participate more fully in community life. Bringing these experiences into one discussion offered a basis for identifying priorities that partners could pursue together.

Businesses and foundations bring different strengths to the table

Participants included representatives from Natura, Avon, Fundación Instituto Natura, Fundación Carlos Slim, Fundación Kaluz, Fundación Banorte, Banamex, Promotora Social México and Fundación Alberto Baillères. Microsoft México, L'Oréal México, Canon Mexicana, Airbnb, Tala México, Fundación Siete Colores, the World Boxing Council, Gentera and Netflix were represented, bringing together organisations whose existing education initiatives span several sectors and approaches.

The breadth of participation gave the dialogue a practical focus on how different kinds of experience could contribute to common goals. UNESCO described Mexican companies and foundations as important contributors to innovative solutions, particularly in literacy and education, with the meeting intended to strengthen alliances capable of producing concrete benefits. The discussion centred on exchanging knowledge and identifying shared priorities, establishing a foundation for cooperation across the organisation's areas of work.

Sustained cooperation is central to the education commitment

Francisco Demesa, CEO of Natura and Avon Mexico, called for companies, foundations, international organisations and other parts of society to combine their efforts in response to today's social, technological and economic challenges. He described investment in education as one of the most powerful ways to support positive, sustainable change in Mexico, connecting that commitment to the development of people and communities where the company operates.

Fundación Instituto Natura reaffirmed its commitment to social transformation through universal access to education and its work with organisations such as UNESCO. The dialogue placed that commitment within a broader conversation about social cohesion and sustainable development, allowing partners to consider how their resources, experience and relationships could help make inclusive, equitable and quality education available to more people.

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