Cricket-Starc wary of 'unknown' conditions on Australia tour of South Africa

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:28 IST
Cricket-Starc wary of 'unknown' conditions on Australia tour of South Africa

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc said an unusually ​timed tour of South Africa presents an ​element of the unknown for both ‌teams, ​with rain and unfamiliar early-season conditions likely to shape the series. South Africa host Australia in a three-match one-day series starting on Thursday ‌before the teams meet in a three-test series next month, Australia's first test tour of the country in eight years.

With the tests scheduled for October, when rain is often a major factor ‌in parts of South Africa, Starc said conditions could differ significantly from those traditionally associated ‌with the country. "There's an element of the unknown," Starc told reporters on Tuesday. "It's part of test cricket and you just adapt to what's in front of you."

The 36-year-old, who took nine wickets in Australia's last test at Durban, ⁠said recent ​wet weather could produce ⁠a different surface from the dry conditions that traditionally aid reverse swing. "It's quite muggy and humid," Starc said. "There has ⁠been talk about the rain before we got over here. It's probably not that typical dry part ​of the season just yet.

"It could be interesting to see what the weather does over ⁠the next couple of days and then for the game as well." Starc also praised fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who ⁠impressed ​during Australia's one-day series in Zimbabwe while several senior quicks were rested.

Ellis helped lead the attack in the absence of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and strengthened his case ⁠for a regular place in Australia's one-day side. "He is really pushing his case as a lock ⁠as a pick in ⁠the one-day team, and no doubt he'll look to perform in these three as well," he said.

The first test of the three-match series ‌begins in Durban ‌on October 9.

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