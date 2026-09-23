Ethiopia's Tigray forces have launched offensive against government positions in Afar and Amhara, Abiy's advisor says
The advisor to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday that Tigrayan fights had launched an offensive against federal government positions in Afar and Amhara regions and taken over airports in Tigray in northern Ethiopia.
Getachew Reda said on his X account the Tigray People's Liberation Front "has taken over federal controlled airports in Tigray leading to the suspension of flights to and from Tigray. The TPLF politico- military leadership has obviously taken irresponsibility to new heights."
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Ammu Kannampilly)