Ethiopia's Tigray forces have launched offensive against government positions in Afar and Amhara, Abiy's advisor says

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:50 IST
Ethiopia's Tigray forces have launched offensive against government positions in Afar and Amhara, Abiy's advisor says

​The ​advisor to ‌Ethiopia's Prime Minister ​Abiy Ahmed said on ‌Wednesday that Tigrayan fights had launched an offensive against federal ‌government positions in Afar and ‌Amhara regions and taken over airports in Tigray ⁠in northern ​Ethiopia.

Getachew ⁠Reda said on his X ⁠account the Tigray People's Liberation Front "has ​taken over federal controlled ⁠airports in Tigray leading to the ⁠suspension ​of flights to and from Tigray. The ⁠TPLF politico- military leadership has ⁠obviously ⁠taken irresponsibility to new heights."

(Writing by George ‌Obulutsa; ‌Editing by Ammu ​Kannampilly)

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