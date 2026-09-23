BofA forecasts two BoE rate hikes as energy prices stoke inflation concerns

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 17:01 IST
BofA forecasts two BoE rate hikes as energy prices stoke inflation concerns

Bank of America Global ​Research became the latest brokerage to expect ​the Bank of England ‌to raise ​interest rates twice over the next six months, as higher energy prices raise the risk of persistent inflation.

In a ‌note on Wednesday, the brokerage said it expects the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points in November and February, reversing its previous forecast for rates to remain unchanged ‌before a cut in November 2027. The shift follows last week's BoE meeting ‌where policymakers struck a firmer tone on inflation risks, particularly those stemming from a recent surge in oil and natural gas prices, prompting brokerages Barclays, UBS Global Research and J.P. Morgan to forecast rate hikes.

The BoE ⁠stood ​out among major central ⁠banks this month, keeping rates unchanged while the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of ⁠Japan opted to raise borrowing costs. "We expect the passthrough of the energy shock to domestic inflation ​and second round effects to remain somewhat contained, but risks are on the upside," BofA ⁠economists said in a note.

The brokerage said inflation staying near 4% early next year could fuel ⁠wage growth ​and broader domestic price pressures, increasing the risk that policymakers tighten policy further. Markets are pricing in a 67% chance of a BoE rate hike in November, with another ⁠increase expected in December, according to LSEG data.

Despite the revised outlook, BofA said markets ⁠may be pricing ⁠in too much tightening, as it expects only two rate hikes before the BoE begins cutting rates in 2028, ultimately bringing the ‌rate back ‌to 3.5%.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026