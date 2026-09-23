Manchester United forecast ​higher fiscal 2027 ‌revenue ​on Wednesday as the football club qualified for this season's ‌Champions League, though its inconsistency on and off the pitch was highlighted by a seventh straight annual loss.

The ‌20-time English champions have spent more than a ‌decade trying to replicate the success they enjoyed under manager Alex Ferguson. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the club's minority ⁠owner, ​has cut ⁠jobs and raised ticket prices to cut debt and revive ⁠profitability. "We will continue to take a disciplined approach ​to ensure our finances remain sustainable," CEO Omar ⁠Berrada said in a statement.

The club expects revenue of between £740 ⁠million ​and £760 million ($982.8 million to $1.01 billion) in the year to June 30, 2027, compared with £677.6 million ⁠reported in fiscal 2026. It reported an annual net loss ⁠of £43 ⁠million, up from £33 million a year ago.

($1 = 0.7530 pounds)