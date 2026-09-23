Germany maps out fossil fuel exit, backing EVs, heat pumps

Germany's cabinet approved a roadmap ​on Wednesday to phase ​out coal, oil ‌and gas ​by 2045, reaffirming a climate strategy focused on electrification despite a minister's call for more ‌flexibility on cars, heating and carbon pricing. An environment ministry spokesperson said the plan would be presented at the United Nations General Assembly in New ‌York later on Wednesday.

Germany would be the third country after ‌France and the Netherlands to adopt a national roadmap under an international effort to move away from fossil fuels, the spokesperson added. Spiegel magazine earlier on Wednesday ⁠reported ​that, under the plan, ⁠Germany will examine whether an agreed deadline to end coal-fired power generation by ⁠2038 can be brought forward to 2035.

In transport, the plan foresees EU ​fleet emissions rules to lead to battery-electric cars making up 100% ⁠of new passenger car registrations by 2035, Spiegel said. That contrasts with demands from ⁠some ​conservatives, including Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, to preserve a larger role for combustion-engine vehicles using alternative fuels.

In buildings, heat pumps are expected ⁠to become Germany's dominant heating system in the coming years, while oil ⁠and gas boilers ⁠using rising shares of climate-neutral fuels are mentioned only as part of the transition, according to ‌Spiegel. Politico also ‌reported on the initiative earlier.

(Reporting ​by Kirsti Knolle)