Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin said ​on Wednesday that ‌record turnout for the Sept 18-20 parliamentary elections showed ‌that Russians support ‌the authorities' agenda and the armed forces.

Near complete results ⁠on ​Monday ⁠showed the pro-Putin ruling United ⁠Russia party had retained ​its decisive majority in ⁠the national parliament in a ⁠tightly ​controlled political system that excluded most ⁠candidates who oppose Moscow's ⁠war ⁠in Ukraine.