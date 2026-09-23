UBS criticises parliamentary decision backing stricter capital rules
UBS on Wednesday criticised a vote by the Swiss upper house of parliament in favour of new capital rules that would make the bank back its foreign units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, calling the requirement excessive.
"This political outcome is not a compromise and fails to address the root causes of the Credit Suisse collapse," the bank said of the step, which is part of a set of measures being drawn up in response to the 2023 demise of Credit Suisse.
(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)