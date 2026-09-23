India tightens proposal to roll out food warning labels for packaged products

​India's food ​safety authority on Wednesday ‌tightened its ​proposed warning labels for packaged products, saying they ‌would be applicable even if one nutrient of concern – salt, sugar or fat – was ‌high, according to a court filing seen ‌by Reuters. Earlier, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had said it would roll ⁠out ​the red ⁠warning labels over two phases, with the first ⁠phase only triggering a warning mark when two ​concerning nutrients were high in quantity.

That proposal ⁠has been dropped, and the warning labels ⁠will be ​rolled out in a single phase now, the FSSAI told ⁠India's Supreme Court, which is hearing pleas of health ⁠activists. The ⁠filing is not public but was seen by Reuters.