India tightens proposal to roll out food warning labels for packaged products
India's food safety authority on Wednesday tightened its proposed warning labels for packaged products, saying they would be applicable even if one nutrient of concern – salt, sugar or fat – was high, according to a court filing seen by Reuters. Earlier, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had said it would roll out the red warning labels over two phases, with the first phase only triggering a warning mark when two concerning nutrients were high in quantity.
That proposal has been dropped, and the warning labels will be rolled out in a single phase now, the FSSAI told India's Supreme Court, which is hearing pleas of health activists. The filing is not public but was seen by Reuters.