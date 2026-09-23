Cricket-Bavuma expects callow S Africa fast bowlers to step up in Australia ODI series

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 18:38 IST
Cricket-Bavuma expects callow S Africa fast bowlers to step up in Australia ODI series

South Africa must find a way to get the best ​out of their depleted fast bowling attack ​when they host Australia in a three-match ‌one-day ​international series starting in Durban on Thursday, according to captain Temba Bavuma. Bavuma said a fearsome pack of fast bowlers for touring teams to contend with ‌is in South African cricket's "DNA", but they have had to cast the net wide for this series.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman were all ruled out with hamstring injuries, while Nandre Burger has a ‌bad back. It has left an inexperienced seam bowling line-up to take on Australia, with Lizaad Williams, the ‌Jansen twins, Marco and Duan, Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch and Nqobani Mokoena having played only 72 ODIs between them.

"I think we're going to have to make the most of the bowling resources that we have from the seam department. There are options there. ⁠I think ​it's just how smartly we ⁠approach managing the loads of our fast bowlers," Bavuma told reporters on Wednesday. "We want teams, when they come here, to know ⁠that they're going to have to deal with our fast bowlers. That's part of our DNA."

South Africa have only played ​three ODIs in 2026 when a depleted squad swept Namibia 3-0 in a series this month. But as ⁠they prepare to host the 2027 World Cup a year from now, this is a crucial season for the team in the ⁠50-over ​format.

"It's been a while since this ODI team has come together," Bavuma said. "I think there's a strong desire to look after our ODI record of late and ensure that we're putting our best foot ⁠forward out there on the field. "From a team perspective, we generally know who those core players are (for the ⁠World Cup). I don't ⁠think we will move away too much from that," he added.

"We'll see new faces coming in, but probably that England series (in January 2027) will be closer to ‌what we think ‌we will have for the World Cup."

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