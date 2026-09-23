Two pilots injured in incident involving UK military training aircraft

Two ​pilots suffered minor injuries after ejecting from ‌a British military training aircraft which crashed in Wales on Wednesday.

The two ‌pilots were involved in an incident ‌near Anglesey and are being treated for what are thought to be ⁠minor ​injuries, North Wales ⁠Police said, adding that there were ⁠currently no reports of any wider damage ​or injuries. A Royal Air Force ⁠spokesperson said in a statement: "An incident involving ⁠an ​RAF T2 Hawk aircraft, flying out of RAF Valley, occurred ⁠near Anglesey. An investigation is underway ⁠and we ⁠will not comment further at this time."