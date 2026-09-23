Wall ​Street's ​main indexes ‌opened lower on ​Wednesday, pressured by rising ‌crude prices and government bond yields as investors awaited developments ‌from negotiations to end the ‌Middle East conflict ahead of the high-stakes US-China summit.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 92.3 points, or 0.18%, ⁠at the open to ​51,771.41. The S&P 500 fell ⁠2.7 points, or 0.03%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,761.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped ⁠30.8 points, or 0.11%, to ⁠27,213.519 at ⁠the opening bell.