Glencore's Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia suffers rail attack

Glencore's Cerrejon ‌coal mine in ​Colombia said on Wednesday that its railway network was attacked ‌with explosives and a train was affected. The company said in a statement that no one ‌was injured in the attack and that railway ‌operations had been suspended.

Despite the rail line being suspended, Cerrejon says the mine's production operations are continuing. "Since ⁠early ​this morning ⁠on September 23rd, the National Army has deployed troops ⁠to secure the area and oversee the inspection of ​the infrastructure," the company said.

The attack occurred ⁠Tuesday night near the municipality of Uribia in the department ⁠of ​La Guajira in northern Colombia. Cerrejon said once it is safe to enter ⁠the area it will conduct a damage assessment.

"This is the ⁠sixth ⁠attack we have recorded this year against our infrastructure," the company added.