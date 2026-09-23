Soccer-Wolfsburg terminate Eriksen's contract by mutual consent

German side VfL Wolfsburg and midfielder Christian ​Eriksen have agreed to terminate the ​Danish international's contract by ‌mutual consent, ​the second-tier Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. The decision brought an early end to Eriksen's contract, which was set ‌to run until June 2027.

The 34-year-old playmaker collapsed during a friendly against Ukraine in June. Eriksen previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening European Championship group match ‌against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021. In July, Eriksen said he would return to ‌his native Denmark to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

"At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I'm pleased that we were able to find a ⁠solution together," ​Eriksen said in ⁠a statement. "My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows. I know that the ⁠club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to ​the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead for ⁠VfL."

Eriksen joined Wolfsburg as a free agent a year ago, making 34 appearances across all competitions ⁠and ​scoring three goals along with providing 10 assists. Wolfsburg Managing Director Sport Dieter Hecking said the club granted Eriksen's request to cancel the agreement.

"He has already experienced ⁠and achieved a great deal during his extraordinary career," Hecking said. "Despite his short time ⁠here, he has ⁠left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff and the fans." Eriksen also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter ‌Milan and ‌Manchester United.