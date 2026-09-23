Soccer-Old quotes come back to haunt Madagascar's new international recruit

Madagascar have withdrawn an invitation to former France under-21 goalkeeper Zacharie ​Boucher to debut for them in this month’s ​Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after past ‌comments ​he made about playing for the island nation resurfaced and caused outrage. Two days after including the 34-year-old from Ligue 1 club Troyes in the squad selected for ‌qualifiers against Nigeria on Friday and Tanzania next Tuesday, the Malagasy Football Federation dropped him when quotes from an old interview were criticised by fans and some former internationals.

"Following the meeting held within the federation, the coach (Frenchman Corentin Martins) was informed ‌of public statements attributed to Zacharie Boucher in an interview conducted several years ago, at a time when ‌he was still unaware of his eligibility to represent the Madagascar national team,” said a federation statement. “Following discussions between the various parties, it was decided not to select the player for the upcoming camp," it added.

Boucher hails from the nearby French island of Reunion, but also has ⁠Malagasy heritage, ​and after starting his career ⁠at Le Havre and playing for Toulouse, AJ Auxerre and Bastia, was a back-up goalkeeper for Troyes last season as they won promotion ⁠to Ligue 1. In 2018, when Madagascar first qualified for the Cup of Nations, it was speculated he would be persuaded to play ​for them, although he had played for France at age-group level.

But when he was asked about it ⁠by the newspaper Ouest-France, he said: "I am French, I have never been Malagasy. I don't know how this came out like this. As far as ⁠I'm ​concerned, there is nothing to it. You only have to look at my passport. It says 'French'. "If the coach calls me up, the answer is 'no'. What's more, administratively speaking, I can't even do it. I am not Malagasy. ⁠The French national team shirt is important to me. I will not wear any shirt other than that one. ⁠I am French, proud to ⁠be French, and I have no intention of playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for anyone."

Madagascar have since had to fly in a replacement goalkeeper to join up ‌with their squad ‌already in Nigeria, officials said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)