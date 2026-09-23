US probes Comma.AI over crashes tied to aftermarket driver assistance devices

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 19:14 IST
US probes Comma.AI over crashes tied to aftermarket driver assistance devices

​The ​National Highway Traffic ‌Safety Administration ​said Wednesday it ‌is investigating startup Comma.AI after reports of five crashes of ‌vehicles using its aftermarket driver-assistance ‌devices involving three reported deaths and 11 serious injuries.

NHTSA ⁠said ​vehicles ⁠with Comma devices reportedly struck five ⁠stopped or slow moving vehicles. ​Comma.AI says the devices that ⁠use open source software ⁠can ​allow for hands-free driving and reports more ⁠than 30,000 vehicles have logged ⁠402 ⁠million miles with the devices.

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