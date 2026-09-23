UK media regulator investigates Pornhub over age checks

Britain's media regulator Ofcom ​said on Wednesday it ‌had ​opened an investigation into whether adult content platform Pornhub has complied with its legal duties to ‌prevent children from seeing pornography.

Under Britain's Online Safety Act, platforms are required to put in place age checks to prevent under-18s accessing pornographic ‌content. Aylo, the service provider of Pornhub, said in May that Pornhub ‌would rely on iPhone maker Apple's age-verification process to verify that users are over 18.

Ofcom said it was "concerned that Aylo may not have conducted sufficient due ⁠diligence ​and testing before implementing ⁠its new age assurance process". "Our investigation will not make a determination on ⁠how Apple operates its age checks," Ofcom said in a statement.

Alex Kekesi, ​Aylo's vice president brand and community, said in a statement that ⁠Aylo would fully cooperate with Ofcom and that the investigation would show Apple's "device-level age-verification update ... ⁠offers ​one of the strongest and hardest to circumvent protections currently available". Ofcom has the power to fine a business up ⁠to £18 million ($23.93 million) or 10% of its qualifying worldwide revenue, or block ⁠non-compliant sites. ⁠It has already levied fines on adult content platforms totalling more than £1 million over age check failures.

($1 = 0.7521 ‌pounds)