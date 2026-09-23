Netherlands drops boycott of Eurovision song contest

​The Netherlands will return to ​the Eurovision Song Contestin ‌2027, abandoning ​a boycott over Israel's participation after public broadcaster NPO said it would take over responsibility for the ‌Dutch entry.

The Netherlands shunned the contest in 2026 to protest Israel's participation, and last month AvroTros, the broadcaster that usually facilitates the Dutch entry, said it ‌would boycott the event again in 2027. But it left the final decision ‌on Dutch participation in the hands of other broadcasters in the Netherlands, and on Wednesday NPO said it would take over the role.

The NPO said the European Broadcasting Union ⁠had taken "important ​steps" in ⁠response to criticism by countries that had not participated last year, which it said should ⁠lead to a more "unifying" event. NPO acknowledged the decision would provoke "mixed emotions" in the country.

This ​month, Ireland said it would not participate in the 2027 contest for ⁠the second year in a row, citing the ongoing loss of life in Gaza. Last year, ⁠Ireland, ​the Netherlands, Iceland, Spain and Slovenia all boycottedthe Eurovision Song Contest in protest at the participation of Israel and its military offensive in ⁠Gaza.

A ceasefire in the Gaza war took effect in October 2025 but has ⁠not fully halted ⁠Israeli attacks. The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.