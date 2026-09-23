Mexico shuts Pacific ports as Hurricane Polo churns offshore

Mexico closed ‌several Pacific ports to navigation on Wednesday as Hurricane Polo, a powerful Category 4 storm, churned off the country's southwestern coast, threatening heavy rain, flooding and dangerous sea conditions despite forecasts that it will remain offshore.

Mexico's Navy said ‌ports were closed to all vessels in the popular tourist destinations of Acapulco and Zihuatanejo, while small ‌vessels were barred from ports including Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas and Puerto Escondido, as authorities prepared for rough seas, strong winds and reduced visibility. Hurricane Polo threatens Mexico's Pacific coast, bringing heavy rain and dangerous surf as it tracked slowly northwest offshore, the U.S. ⁠National Hurricane ​Center (NHC) said. The core of ⁠Polo is expected to be near the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next day or two, although it is ⁠forecast to remain offshore.

The NHC said Guerrero state could receive 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) of rain ​through Thursday. Coastal states Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco could receive 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 ⁠cm). The heavy rainfall is expected to produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides in the state of Guerrero, particularly in mountainous areas.

With maximum ⁠sustained ​winds near 150 mph (240 kph), and higher gusts, Polo remains a Category 4 hurricane after reaching Category 5 earlier. "Fluctuations in intensity are expected, but Polo is expected to remain a very powerful major ⁠hurricane during the next few days," the NHC said.

Command posts are active in the states of Michoacan, Colima, Jalisco, ⁠and Guerrero, the ⁠Security Ministry said in a statement. "They are coordinating risk assessment inspections, condition evaluations, preparation of temporary shelters, and, if conditions require it, preventive evacuations," the ministry added.