Italian parliament backs Meloni's plan to restart nuclear power

Italy's upper house Senate on Wednesday gave final approval to a government plan to restart nuclear power generation, almost 40 years after a referendum ‌led to the closure of Italy's reactors.

The government aims to deploy advanced modular reactors to help decarbonise industry and strengthen energy security, arguing that technological and safety advances have rendered the 1987 anti-nuclear vote obsolete. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing ‌administration is seeking to shield the economy from a surge in energy prices triggered by the conflicts in ‌the Middle East, reviving calls to reduce dependence on foreign energy supplies.

"Sustainable nuclear power, together with renewable energy sources, will make Italy a safe, independent and competitive country," Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said after the vote. Italy relies heavily on energy imports, including electricity generated ⁠by ​nuclear plants in neighbouring countries such ⁠as France, but anti-nuclear campaigners argue that safety concerns and the lengthy time needed to build new reactors outweigh any benefits of ⁠restarting the sector.

Italians remain divided on the issue. A June poll by Demopolis found that 51% supported restarting nuclear ​power generation, but a majority opposed the construction of a plant near their homes. When it unveiled the ⁠plan last year, the government estimated that nuclear energy accounting for at least 11% of Italy's energy mix could save €17 billion ($19 billion) in decarbonisation ⁠costs ​by 2050.

Italy's national energy and climate plan says the share could eventually rise to 22%. The law gives the government 12 months to adopt the implementing decrees needed to relaunch nuclear power production. It also sets ⁠out provisions for decommissioning old facilities and establishing an independent regulator.

Centre-left opposition parties largely opposed the measure and urged ⁠the government not ⁠to allocate additional land for new reactors. "Any new plants should be located primarily in areas that are already developed, degraded or affected by decommissioned industrial activities, without consuming additional ‌land," said Five ‌Star Movement senator Elena Sironi.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)