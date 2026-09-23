Sri Lanka Confronts the Hard Economics of Lasting Recovery

Sri Lanka's economic activity expanded by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2026, extending growth to an eleventh consecutive quarter, while gross official reserves reached $6.9 billion at the end of August. Banks remain well capitalized and profitable, and fiscal performance during the first half of the year was strong, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Those indicators provide evidence that stabilization policies have gained traction. Largely completed debt restructuring removes a major source of uncertainty, while stronger reserves give policymakers greater capacity to manage external pressure. The recovery, however, is entering a phase in which maintaining progress could prove more difficult than producing the initial rebound.

Headline inflation rose to 8 percent year on year in August following the global oil price shock. Although the IMF said inflation expectations remain broadly anchored, the increase exposes Sri Lanka's continuing sensitivity to imported energy costs. Uncertainty surrounding the Middle East war, global trade policy and El Niño could place further pressure on prices, exports, public finances and household incomes.

The combination creates a demanding policy environment. Authorities must preserve growth without allowing inflation to become entrenched, continue rebuilding reserves without destabilizing the currency and protect vulnerable households without weakening fiscal discipline. Sri Lanka's next economic test will therefore be measured not only by how fast it grows, but by how effectively it absorbs shocks.

Tax reform and energy pricing will decide whether stability lasts

The IMF has called for a medium-term revenue strategy that broadens the tax base, rationalizes exemptions and incentives, improves tax administration and makes the system more efficient and equitable. Durable revenue gains are essential if the government is to fund public services, strengthen social protection and sustain debt stability.

Political difficulty lies in how those gains are secured. Removing exemptions and widening the tax base can improve revenue collection, but poorly designed measures may place additional pressure on households and businesses still recovering from the economic crisis. Fairness will depend on who bears the burden, how effectively compliance is enforced and whether stronger collections translate into visible public benefits.

Energy pricing presents a similar trade-off. The IMF wants Sri Lanka to uphold cost-recovery pricing to limit fiscal risks from state-owned enterprises. Such pricing can prevent losses from migrating onto the government's balance sheet, but exposure to volatile global oil prices means consumers may face sharper increases when international costs rise.

Capital spending poses another challenge. Strong fiscal outturns do not automatically translate into stronger development outcomes if approved investment cannot be implemented. The IMF has urged action on bottlenecks affecting capital expenditure, including spending required for cyclone Ditwah-related recovery and reconstruction, placing administrative capacity alongside revenue mobilization as a test of fiscal performance.

Inflation control cannot come at the cost of a stalled recovery

The IMF has advised the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to remain ready to address inflationary pressure under its flexible inflation-targeting framework. It also supports retaining the 5 percent inflation target and the existing accountability band at the first statutory review, arguing that food and energy price volatility requires sufficient room for policy flexibility.

Keeping expectations anchored without overreacting to externally driven price increases will require careful calibration. Excessively tight monetary conditions could weigh on credit, investment and household demand, while a delayed response could allow temporary inflation to become more persistent. The balance is particularly delicate when much of the immediate pressure originates outside the domestic economy.

Greater exchange-rate flexibility forms the other side of the monetary strategy. A more responsive currency can help absorb external shocks and support reserve accumulation, but exchange-rate movements can also affect import prices in an economy exposed to global energy and commodity costs. Monetary credibility will depend on whether authorities can manage those pressures while keeping the inflation framework understandable and predictable.

A lower inflation target may eventually become possible, but the IMF's position is that Sri Lanka first needs a sustained record of low and stable inflation. Such sequencing reflects a broader constraint on the recovery: formal targets carry limited weight unless policy implementation builds confidence over time.

The decisive shift is from repairing the economy to reshaping it

Sri Lanka's policy agenda is widening from macroeconomic stabilization to the institutional conditions required for longer-term growth. The IMF has highlighted trade liberalization, modernized business and labour regulations, wider access to finance and digitalization as priorities for attracting investment and improving the business environment.

Governance could influence whether those reforms gain public and investor confidence. The IMF warned that selected clauses in recently tabled amendments could weaken transparency and accountability within the anti-corruption legislative framework. The warning places institutional credibility directly inside the economic reform debate, rather than treating it as a separate political concern.

Regional inclusion will provide another measure of progress. During its visit to Jaffna, the IMF identified opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, tourism and renewable energy, supported by better connectivity, stronger skills and wider financial access. Unlocking the Northern Province's economic potential could create jobs, but broader participation will depend on investment reaching communities and social protection covering those exposed to the costs of adjustment.

Discussions are continuing toward a staff-level agreement that could pave the way for completion of the seventh review under Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility. The review will assess more than compliance with a programme. It will indicate whether stronger growth, higher reserves and fiscal improvements are being converted into a recovery capable of withstanding inflation, geopolitical disruption and domestic reform pressures.