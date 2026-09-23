African Union calls for immediate de-escalation in northern Ethiopia

​The ​African Union Commission ‌urged warring ​parties in Ethiopia ‌to immediately de-escalate tensions and hold direct talks after forces ‌from the northern Tigray region ‌launched a major offensive against the federal government on ⁠Wednesday, ​shattering ⁠a four-year peace deal brokered by ⁠the AU.

"The AUC Chairperson ​also calls upon all ⁠neighbouring countries of Ethiopia to ⁠refrain ​from actions that could contribute to further escalation ⁠and to actively support de-escalation, ⁠dialogue ⁠and confidence-building," the statement said, without naming ‌any ‌nations.