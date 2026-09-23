African Union calls for immediate de-escalation in northern Ethiopia
The African Union Commission urged warring parties in Ethiopia to immediately de-escalate tensions and hold direct talks after forces from the northern Tigray region launched a major offensive against the federal government on Wednesday, shattering a four-year peace deal brokered by the AU.
"The AUC Chairperson also calls upon all neighbouring countries of Ethiopia to refrain from actions that could contribute to further escalation and to actively support de-escalation, dialogue and confidence-building," the statement said, without naming any nations.