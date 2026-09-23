Iran communicated conditions for revival of diplomacy to US, foreign ministry says
Iran conveyed its conditions for reviving diplomacy to the US in a two-hour-long exchange of messages through a mediator on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X on Wednesday.
Conditions conveyed through a Qatari mediator included accepting the safe route in the Strait of Hormuz on which understanding between the two coastal countries has been reached, end of US action against Iran including economic "terrorism", naval blockade, release of frozen assets and ending the war on all fronts, he said.