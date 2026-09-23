​Iran conveyed ​its conditions for ‌reviving diplomacy ​to the US in a two-hour-long ‌exchange of messages through a mediator on the sidelines of the UN ‌General Assembly on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign ‌Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X on Wednesday.

Conditions conveyed through a ⁠Qatari ​mediator ⁠included accepting the safe route in the ⁠Strait of Hormuz on which understanding between ​the two coastal countries has ⁠been reached, end of US action against ⁠Iran ​including economic "terrorism", naval blockade, release of frozen assets ⁠and ending the war on all fronts, ⁠he ⁠said.