One Indian killed in attack on ship heading towards India, Indian embassy in Oman says

One Indian national was killed in ‌an attack on the bulk carrier MV Cape Dao while the vessel was heading ‌towards India, the Indian embassy in ‌Oman said on Wednesday.

The embassy was in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of ⁠all ​crew ⁠on board, including 19 Indian nationals, it added. Oman's ⁠Maritime Security Center said on Wednesday that ​it carried out an evacuation operation for ⁠the crew of the vessel following the attack ⁠off ​the sultanate's Musandam governorate.

A total of 27 crew members were ⁠evacuated, the center said, and one crew member ⁠was ⁠killed without disclosing his nationality.