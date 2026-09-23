Lavrov and Rubio discuss bilateral ties, international agenda, Russia says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda at a meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Lavrov and Rubio discussed situations in several regions, including Ukraine and the Middle East.
The ministry said Lavrov emphasised the need to restore bilateral relations as soon as possible, while the two sides agreed to continue discussions.