Lavrov and Rubio discuss bilateral ties, international agenda, Russia says

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 21:52 IST
Lavrov and Rubio discuss bilateral ties, international agenda, Russia says

Russian ​Foreign ‌Minister Sergei Lavrov ​and U.S. Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio discussed a wide range of issues ‌on the bilateral ‌and international agenda at a meeting on Wednesday, the ⁠Russian ​Foreign ⁠Ministry said. Lavrov and Rubio discussed ⁠situations in several regions, including ​Ukraine and the Middle ⁠East.

The ministry said Lavrov ⁠emphasised ​the need to restore bilateral relations ⁠as soon as possible, while ⁠the ⁠two sides agreed to continue discussions.

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