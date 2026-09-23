Lavrov and Rubio discuss bilateral ties, international agenda, Russia says

Russian ​Foreign ‌Minister Sergei Lavrov ​and U.S. Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio discussed a wide range of issues ‌on the bilateral ‌and international agenda at a meeting on Wednesday, the ⁠Russian ​Foreign ⁠Ministry said. Lavrov and Rubio discussed ⁠situations in several regions, including ​Ukraine and the Middle ⁠East.

The ministry said Lavrov ⁠emphasised ​the need to restore bilateral relations ⁠as soon as possible, while ⁠the ⁠two sides agreed to continue discussions.