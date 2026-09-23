One Indian national killed in attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast, 19 rescued; India says targeting of seafarers must end    

An Indian national lost his life while 19 other Indian seafarers were rescued after their commercial vessel, MV Cape Dao, came under attack off the east coast of Oman. India condemned the attack on the vessel and said continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. MEA said India’s embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities for early repatriation of the Indian seafarers. The government thanked the Omani authorities for their support.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. We reiterate our call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable early return of peace to the region,” MEA statement said. It said the targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region must be restored at the earliest.

Embassy of India in Oman said it is in touch with Omani authorities. "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while transiting toward India, and are in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew on board, including 19 Indian nationals," the Embassy said in a post on X.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Mission is coordinating with the RPSL and is in touch with the family of the deceased," it added. India has consistently reiterated the call for free and safe navigation in international waters and the unhindered flow of commerce through international waterways. (ANI)