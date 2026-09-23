Russian aerial bomb attack kills five in town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region
A Russian aerial bomb attack killed five people and injured six on Wednesday in the village of Oleksandrivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said. Vadym Filashkin, writing on Telegram, said Russian forces had dropped four bombs on the village, near the city of Kramatorsk.
Filashkin said that, according to preliminary information, seven people remained beneath rubble, including two children.