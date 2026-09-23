Russian aerial bomb attack kills five in town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region

​A ​Russian aerial ‌bomb attack ​killed five people ‌and injured six on Wednesday in the village ‌of Oleksandrivka in Ukraine's ‌eastern Donetsk region, the regional governor said. Vadym ⁠Filashkin, ​writing ⁠on Telegram, said Russian ⁠forces had dropped four bombs ​on the village, near ⁠the city of Kramatorsk.

Filashkin ⁠said ​that, according to preliminary information, seven ⁠people remained beneath rubble, ⁠including ⁠two children.