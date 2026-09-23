Report that US is considering a diesel export ban is 'fake news,' White House official says

​A ​report that ‌the US ​is considering a 90-day ban ‌of diesel exports in an attempt to control record fuel prices ‌is "fake news," a White ‌House official said on Wednesday. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said earlier ⁠in ​the ⁠day that such a ban would ⁠not work and could boost ​gasoline and jet fuel prices, ⁠but the US was discussing ⁠voluntary ​measures.

The White House official said a report ⁠the US is considering a flat, ⁠temporary ⁠export ban was not correct.