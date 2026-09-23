Report that US is considering a diesel export ban is 'fake news,' White House official says
A report that the US is considering a 90-day ban of diesel exports in an attempt to control record fuel prices is "fake news," a White House official said on Wednesday. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said earlier in the day that such a ban would not work and could boost gasoline and jet fuel prices, but the US was discussing voluntary measures.
The White House official said a report the US is considering a flat, temporary export ban was not correct.