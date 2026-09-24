Dominican leader urges UN to step up backing for Haiti mission

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 00:09 IST
Dominican leader urges UN to step up backing for Haiti mission

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader urged ​the United Nations on Wednesday to act ​in Haiti, calling for more ‌troops, tighter ​arms enforcement and stronger backing for Haitian institutions as gang violence deepens in his country's crisis-hit neighbor.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, ‌Abinader said the Security Council had already approved the framework for an international force in Haiti, but not the means to make it effective.

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